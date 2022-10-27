Tourism Industry reminded to always be prepared

The President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has reminded those in the tourism industry to consistently improve and adapt their business processes in order for them to be better prepared for challenges ahead.

While opening the HOTEC Tradeshow at the Sheraton Fiji Resort today, Ratu Katonivere says the industry needs to tailor their visions of strategies, methods and response with a goal of sustainability.

“Resilience and future proofing allow us to be aware of what affects the tourism industry and anticipate the future while developing methods in order to minimise the effects of further economic shocks that future events may pose and in turn overcome adverse situations.”

The President says the HOTEC Tradeshow provides a perfect platform for stakeholders to discuss and

make deals for positive momentum.

He is also encouraging the Symposium participants and panelists to approach these conversations with open minds and indulge in an exchange of ideas and information over the two days.

Ratu Katonivere adds that an important question to ask now after overcoming one of the longest adversities, is what does the future of tourism look like.

In the next two days, a range of panelists will share their experiences with challenges, opportunities and discussions revolving around research and development.

Suppliers, new and old, have found that HOTEC is a great platform to market new and innovative products or services and new ways to do business.

HOTEC is Fiji’s leading annual hospitality tradeshow and in its 17th iteration.