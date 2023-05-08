Tourism industry thriving, says Gavoka

Fiji recorded 175,284 visitors arrivals during the first quarter of this year.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka highlighted this at the Fijian Tourism Expo and says this is a recovery of about 102 percent compared to the same quarter pre-pandemic.

Gavoka says hotels are reporting unprecedented bookings, so not only is Fiji recovering, but the tourism industry is thriving.

He adds that the national airline, Fiji Airways, is recording bookings with more seats and more passengers than in 2019, with strong forward bookings looking at the next 12 months.

He adds that Fiji Airways has relaunched direct services to Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Japan.

The national airline has also announced direct services beginning in July to Canberra.

The Minister for Tourism says that as the hub of the Pacific, the government will continue to invest in connectivity between our islands and with the rest of the world.