Tourism Fiji wins silver at Australian Effie Awards

Tourism Fiji has won the Silver Award at the Australian Effie Awards, securing its place as a standout performer in the Travel, Media, and Leisure category.

The award was given for our ‘Where Happiness Comes Naturally’ brand positioning and was the only winner in its category.

The Effie’s are one of the most coveted awards in marketing, recognizing advertising that is not only creative but also delivers measurable, effective results.

Tourism Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer Srishti Narayan says this recognition is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our marketing team, creative and media agency, the wider Tourism Fiji team, and the entire industry for embracing the brand positioning.

Narayan says ‘Where Happiness Comes Naturally’ has been in the market since the end of 2022, and centers on the authentic culture, experiences and natural beauty of Fiji.