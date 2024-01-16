Tourism Fiji collaborates with OPPO

[Source: Vincent Zheng/ LinkedIn]

Tourism Fiji partnered with OPPO, a prominent Chinese smartphone brand, to highlight Fiji during the global launch of OPPO Find X7 new series.

Fiji was chosen as one of four destinations to showcase the features of the new phone in the Chinese market.

The partnership showcases Fiji’s beauty through the lens of OPPO Find X7’s high-quality camera.

Additionally, Tourism Fiji, OPPO, and Redbook, a leading Chinese social media platform, will feature a top Chinese outdoor influencer exploring Fiji with the OPPO Find X7 on social media.

Chinese travellers also participated in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Fiji by visiting OPPO stores.