Tourism earnings grow during June quarter

Fiji’s earnings from tourism for the second quarter of this year were recorded at $646.1 million.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed that this is a 31.7 percent increase from the earnings recorded during the first quarter of the year, where earnings were $490.7 million.

It is also an increase of 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Earnings from tourism by major source markets increased for visitors from three major tourist sources: Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Earnings from Australian visitors increased by 52.1 percent, recording $336.5 million, as for New Zealand it increased by 22.7 percent, sitting at $146.9 million, while USA visitors’ earnings were at $69.4 million for the June quarter.

As for the earnings from visitors from around the region, it slightly dropped by 3.6 percent.