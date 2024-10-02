Tourism earnings grow during June quarter

Fiji’s earnings from tourism for the second quarter of this year were recorded at $646.1 million.
The Fiji Bureau of Statistics revealed that this is a 31.7 percent increase from the earnings recorded during the first quarter of the year, where earnings were $490.7 million.
It is also an increase of 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.
Earnings from tourism by major source markets increased for visitors from three major tourist sources: Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.
Earnings from Australian visitors increased by 52.1 percent, recording $336.5 million, as for New Zealand it increased by 22.7 percent, sitting at $146.9 million, while USA visitors’ earnings were at $69.4 million for the June quarter.
As for the earnings from visitors from around the region, it slightly dropped by 3.6 percent.