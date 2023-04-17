Tourism bookings from Australia increase: Gavoka

[File Photo]

Tourism earnings from Australia accounted for $505.4 million, which is 58.1 percent of the pre-pandemic tourism earnings recovered last year.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says Australia remains Fiji’s largest market, which accounted for over half of visitor arrivals last year.

“Last year, we recovered 94 percent of pre-pandemic Australian visitor arrivals, and by value, tourism earnings from Australia made up 58.1 percent of $870 million, a recovery of 97.4 percent. In here, ladies and gentlemen, we benchmark our performance to 2019, and that’s more than any other market.”

Gavoka adds that bookings from the Australian market are also increasing.

“As of April 2, Australian market bookings are growing at an average rate of 7 percent every week. Forward bookings for the next 12 months are more than 34.5 percent ahead of 2019. By taking delivery of two new Airbus A 350s in July and August, respectively, we have the opportunity to provide more services and seats to Australia.”

The Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory, Andrew Barr, says they will be looking for further opportunities to grow their respective economies.