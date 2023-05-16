Topline PRB celebrates family fun day

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Public Rental Board community in Topline Nabua celebrated its family fun day after a lapse of 53 years.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya was chief guest at the event and expressed the need for a united community.

She says just like the Girmit Day celebration and the signing of the Forward Fiji Declaration, she hopes the Nabua community will remain committed to reconciliation.

Article continues after advertisement

Organizing committee chair Mika Coka acknowledged the minister for contributing building and cleaning equipment to the seven PRB blocks.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says the equipment will be used to keep the community tidy and in safe condition.

Joining the minister at the family fun day were PRB staff, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Sports Council and elders of the Nabua PRB Topline community.