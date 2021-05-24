TOPEX Conference to be held next month

Critical in-depth discussions on how to overcome the current economic and business challenges are expected at this year’s Top Executives conference.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says it is important for members to know the tourism outlook for the coming months and how they will benefit from it.

Batiweti says they will provide a global outlook to members.

“Since the initial lockdown in March 2020, no one has been down that road before. Now 15 to 18 months later there is a lot of learning that has come through. We start the conference on Friday with a global outlook.”

The conference will be held at the Sofitel resort on the 12th and 13th of next month.

Around 250 members are expected to attend with all COVID protocols followed.