Tola appointed as TLFC Chair

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Apimeleki Tola has been appointed as the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission Chair.

Tola hails from Luvunavuaka Village, Dawasamu, Tailevu, and replaces Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula.

According to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts, Tola, a graduate of the University of the South Pacific, brings with him a wealth of experience.

He has served as a high school teacher at the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, and more recently as the Principal Administrative Officer, VKB Operations.