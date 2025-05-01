TLTB opens new service centre in Namosi

[ supplied ]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has opened its third service centre in Dada, Namosi, as part of efforts to bring land services closer to rural communities.

The centre was officially opened yesterday by the Turaga na Tui Namosi, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

The new facility will serve the five tikina of Wainikoroiluva, Naqarawai, Veinuqa, Namosi, and Veivatuloa, covering 72 mataqali from 28 villages across over 77,000 hectares of native land.

The Dada centre is located within premises provided by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and will initially operate two days every fortnight, with the potential for expanded services based on demand.

TLTB Chief Executive Solomone Nata says the opening reflects the Board’s commitment to decentralising services and supporting landowners in rural areas.

He states that with only 16 percent of land in Namosi currently under lease, the centre will play a key role in land use planning, promoting development projects, and raising awareness of assistance programs such as the iTaukei Development Fund.

TLTB now operates four regional offices, six sub-regional offices, and three service centres across the country.

