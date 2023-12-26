TLTB buys more than 195,000 RB Patel shares

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has acquired 195,525 shares in RB Patel Group Limited at a rate of three dollars per share.

The total investment amounts to more than $586,000, inclusive of brokerage fees, as well as South Pacific Stock Exchange and Reserve Bank of Fiji levies.

TLTB Interim Chief Executive, Solomoni Nata, says the primary objective behind this investment is to secure higher returns and foster capital growth for the future benefit of landowners.

Nata adds the move aligns with TLTB’s commitment to responsible investment practices, guided by the Board-approved Investment Framework, which includes a robust Investment Policy.



TLTB Interim Chief Executive, Solomoni Nata

The finance investment portfolio of TLTB has steadily grown over the years through prudent financial management, encompassing regular investments in term deposits, units, and shares.

Nata says in 2021 and 2022, TLTB expanded its portfolio by venturing into bonds, including investments in Kontiki and FHL Bonds.

As of November 30th, the total finance investment stands at an impressive over $62m.

The collaboration between TLTB and RB Patel Group Limited signifies a strategic alignment of interests and a commitment to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for both organizations.