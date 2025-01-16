Tikoduadua sheds on investigation

Minister for Defence and Veteran’s Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has clarified the investigation that is being carried out into the allegations of unauthorised issuance of passports to minors associated with the Grace Road Group

Tikoduadua says the matter under investigation has nothing to do with the acquisition of Fijian citizenship or the interpretation of Sections 5 and 6 of the Citizenship of Fiji Act 2009.

Instead, he stresses that it concerns the issuance of passports to minors without proper adherence to the legal requirements outlined in the Passports Act 2002.

His comments come after former MP Niko Nawaikula claimed that this investigation is a waste of time and seems to be a baseless pursuit driven by the business rivals of Grace Road.



Former MP Niko Nawaikula [File Photo]

Nawaikula also questioned certain aspects of the investigation.

However, Tikoduadua says the issue at hand is whether the proper processes were followed, particularly the requirement for written consent from all legal guardians or, in exceptional circumstances a court order.

He stresses that to conflate this with citizenship is both misleading and irrelevant to the investigation.

Tikoduadua says of particular concern is the allegation that Ministerial powers may have been circumvented in the passport issuance process.



Minister for Defence and Veteran’s Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

He adds that the Minister’s authority under the Passports Act 2002 must be upheld to ensure the integrity of the system.

Any unauthorised actions that bypass established legal and procedural safeguards warrant a thorough investigation, as they pose a serious threat to public confidence and governance.

Tikoduadua went on to clarify that as the Minister responsible, he chose to step aside temporarily from his portfolio to ensure a transparent and independent investigation into these allegations.

He highlights that this decision was not made lightly but was necessary to uphold the principles of accountability and impartiality.

He adds that his position should not, in any way, influence the findings of the investigation or the subsequent actions of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tikoduadua says while he respects Nawaikula’s views, he strongly disagrees with the suggestion that this investigation is “a waste of time.”

He says the unauthorised issuance of passports, particularly where minors are concerned, is a grave matter that warrants full scrutiny.

Tikoduadua adds the Ministry’s role is to ensure that Fiji’s laws are followed without exception, regardless of the status or influence of the individuals or entities involved.

He says the argument that Grace Road’s legal team ensures full compliance does not absolve the Ministry of its duty to investigate irregularities.

He also says compliance with the Passports Act 2002 is not optional, and no organisation is above the law.

Tikoduadua adds that he stands by his initial decision to investigate this matter and ensure that the facts are fully established.

The case is now with the ODPP, and the Defence Minister says he trusts their impartiality in assessing the evidence.