Tikoduadua calls for continued global partnerships

The Fiji Police Force has greatly benefitted from partnerships with international law enforcement agencies including the Australian Federal Police.

While delivering Fiji’s national statement during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says this collaboration has provided invaluable insights and resources.

He adds that it has also enabled Fiji to implement more effective and efficient policies and strategies.

“I encourage all member states to continue fostering such partnerships as they are essential for the collective improvement of our peace operations.”



Tikoduadua has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the reform and transformation of a peacekeeping enterprise built for the 21st century.

Fiji’s journey towards a professional, accountable and community-focused police force, is a testament to what can be achieved through dedicated effort and international cooperation.

He also reiterated Fiji’s support and commitment to forward-thinking approaches for well-equipped and coordinated police operations.