Three Permanent Secretaries shift roles

From left: Dr Raijeli Taga, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Manasa Lesuma

The Public Service Commission with the agreement of the Prime Minister is reassigning three Permanent Secretaries.

Dr Raijeli Taga who is currently the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister has now moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala who is the current Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will now be in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Korovavala will also assume duties as Acting Permanent Secretary for Immigration responsible to the Minister of Immigration.

Manasa Lesuma the current Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Housing has assumed additional responsibilities as the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Policing on January 14th.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says this development is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to optimise leadership capabilities across key Ministries.