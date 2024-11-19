Three men arrested in drug raids

[Source: The Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Three men were arrested in connection with the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs in the Nadonumai area in Lami yesterday.

The bust was made possible through a joint operation involving the Police Mobile Force, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit, and the Divisional Operations team.

The raids, which targeted two separate locations in the area, resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be marijuana, along with stolen goods.

Equipment suspected of being used for the packaging of illegal substances was also seized.

The three suspects remain in custody at the Lami Police Station while investigations continue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal networks, particularly as the festive season approaches.

ACP Driu also stresses the importance of public cooperation in the fight against drugs, urging community members to report any suspicious activity.