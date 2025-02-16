Three arrested for alleged drug possession

[ Source : Fiji Police Force ]

Three individuals have been arrested for the unlawful possession of illicit drugs in Lautoka.

Officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and the Western Division Dog Unit made the arrests while responding to a report of a disturbance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu stated that while on patrol in the Saweni area, officers were directed to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Article continues after advertisement

A search of the premises led to the seizure of clear plastic bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

ACP Driu added that the alleged owner of the house fled the scene, and authorities are continuing their search for him.

Meanwhile, in Labasa, officers on patrol noticed an unattended bag at the Labasa market.

Upon searching the bag, they found several plastic bags containing green leaves suspected to be marijuana.

ACP Driu states that a coordinated effort is in place, with officers from various units working together to tackle both minor and major crimes.

He also highlighted the importance of K9 capabilities in routine operations, assisting with reports received at the station.