Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Three arrested following drug raids

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 20, 2020 12:35 pm
A raid conducted in Navakai, Nadi by the Namaka Operations team resulted in the seizure of white substances believed to be methamphetamine. [Source: Fiji Police]

A raid conducted in Navakai, Nadi by the Namaka Operations team resulted in the seizure of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The raid was conducted yesterday at a home belonging to a 39-year-old man where substances believed to be illicit drugs were seized.

Another raid conducted at the home of a 32-year-old electrician at the Davuilevu Housing in the Eastern Division yesterday resulted in the seizure of sachets and branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

A second raid also conducted in Davuilevu Housing led to the arrest of a 36-year-old security officer who was found with small plastics and sachets of dried leaves also believed to be marijuana.

All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.