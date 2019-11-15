Three arrested following drug raids

A raid conducted in Navakai, Nadi by the Namaka Operations team resulted in the seizure of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The raid was conducted yesterday at a home belonging to a 39-year-old man where substances believed to be illicit drugs were seized.

Another raid conducted at the home of a 32-year-old electrician at the Davuilevu Housing in the Eastern Division yesterday resulted in the seizure of sachets and branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

A second raid also conducted in Davuilevu Housing led to the arrest of a 36-year-old security officer who was found with small plastics and sachets of dried leaves also believed to be marijuana.

All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.