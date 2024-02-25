Sugar cane farmers will receive the third cane payment next month.

This payment under the master award must be made on or before 31st of March every year

The Sugar Cane Growers Council says the council and the Fiji Sugar Corporation will meet first to discuss on this 3rd payment for last year-

Following their consultation the council says a joint submission will then be prepared by both parties.

It adds once this is ready it will be forwarded to the sugar industry tribunal for approval.

It further says once the tribunal is ready it will then announce the payment and the date for the 3rd cane payment to be distributed.