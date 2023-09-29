Thailand to strengthen economic cooperation with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Asia’s second largest economy, the Kingdom of Thailand aims to strengthen partnership with Fiji in agriculture, economy, trade and tourism.

Non-resident Ambassador of Thailand to Fiji, Arjaree Sriratanaban highlighted this while paying a courtesy call to the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The Assistant Minister welcomed the discussions and commitment demonstrated by Thailand to advance development cooperation in economy and trade, tourism and agriculture.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged Fiji’s cooperation with Thailand International Cooperation Agency in providing educational training courses and scholarships for capacity building.

Thailand has also shown interest to enhance cooperation with the Pacific Island countries, by organizing a regional meeting next year.

As the largest exporter of canned tuna, Thailand is keen to expand cooperation with Fiji’s export and trade industries and even value adding to Fiji’s agricultural sector.

Ambassador says Thailand stands ready to support and realign cooperation in line with the development needs and priorities of Fiji.