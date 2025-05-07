Tenancy complaints persist amid legislative delays

Tenants across Fiji continue to face challenges due to delays in the approval of the Landlord and Tenancy Bill, which was drafted in 2018 but is yet to be tabled in Parliament.

During the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says over 2,000 submissions were received during public consultations on the draft bill, which was prepared in collaboration with the Solicitor-General’s Office and the Ministry of Trade.

Chief Executive Senikavika Juita says despite amendments being made, the bill remains with the relevant ministry for further consideration.

Committee Member Virendra Lal questioned what steps are being taken to address the issue, noting that 54 percent of tenancy complaints are linked to landlords failing to provide formal tenancy agreements.

Jiuta confirms that without the bill in place, its role remains limited to monitoring rent receipts and agreements, mediating tenancy disputes, and enforcing the rent freeze on residential properties.

“But in terms of what we’re doing internally, we still continue to look at rent receipts and tenancy agreements, and also we try to mediate in terms of conditions and bond refunds to the tenants. However, we are currently just limited to just looking after rent receipts and tenancy agreements and also the rent freeze order that’s currently in place.”

She says the commission has also focused on public education campaigns through social media, newspapers, and printed materials in an effort to raise awareness among landlords and tenants.

Meanwhile, the FCCC clarified that commercial rent has been deregulated since 2009 and is not covered under the current residential rent freeze.

