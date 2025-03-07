Teens accused of assaulting younger relatives

[Source: Gelman Law]

Two teenagers are facing charges of rape and sexual assaults committed against their younger relatives last month.

This was revealed in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ sexual offenses statistics for last month.

There was one incident where a 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old cousin brother.

Article continues after advertisement

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old stepsister.

Meanwhile, four of the eight recorded victims of sexual offenses recorded are minors.

The ODPP says there were eight indictments filed in the High Court with a total of 15 counts of sexual offences.

It says there were nine offenses of rape, one for indecent assault and five for sexual assault.

The ODPP says there were six female victims and two male victims.

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 68-year-old man was charged with indecent assault and sexual assault of his eight-year-old niece while in another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of this 19- year-old niece.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old nephew, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim could not be located or contacted.

A 33-year-old man was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman during a drinking party.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 34-year-old woman.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.