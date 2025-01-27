Teen remanded on manslaughter charge

Veresa Draunimasi [front] of Nailawa settlement has been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center in Labasa. [Photo: Supplied]

Veresa Draunimasi of Nailawa settlement has been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center in Labasa.

He faces one count of manslaughter contrary to Section 239 of the Crimes Act of 2009.

Draunimasi was charged following the discovery of the body of a 49-year-old man on vacant land in Naodamu, Labasa, on January 19th.

Police investigations revealed that the man died from injuries sustained during an alleged assault.

CCTV footage from the previous night showed the deceased and Draunimasi at a nightclub.

Further footage captured the deceased following Draunimasi after the club closed.

Witness statements indicate that Draunimasi subsequently allegedly assaulted the deceased at a known drinking spot.

The case has been referred to the High Court and will be called again on February 7th.