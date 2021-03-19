Tech-savvy youth encouraged to pitch their ideas

Tech-savvy youth are being encouraged to put their ideas to practice.

This as more businesses are resorting to online services.

A recent Global Hackathon at the University of the South Pacific discovered that students are capable of creating solutions that can help improve online experience.

Hackathon Judge Joel Abraham says young people are coming up with creative ideas in this digital age.

“There are businesses out there and government agencies that will listen to your ideas. They are waiting on the next business pitch. Most recently we saw one of the major telecom companies get four interns and put them to a business improvement process.”

USP Student Suhana Sahib says pitching ideas to business houses and even on a global platform has boosted her morale.

“I had little confidence in myself and then by talking openly to them and by approaching people and communicating as I did over here, you broaden your knowledge and then you come out of your shell. And when you’re out of your shell, you can take on any challenges.”

A Hackathon is where developers, businesses, and creative thinkers work on digital projects.