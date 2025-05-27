Teachers raise key concerns with Education Minister

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Teachers have raised concerns with the Education Minister about exam standardization, digital tools, and salary recognition.

These are issues the Ministry is currently reviewing.

Aseri Radrodro, who was the Chief Guest at Nasinu Muslim College today, addressed teachers and school management, commending their dedication and vital role in shaping Fiji’s future.

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Radrodro encouraged teachers to continue their work, describing the profession as both a calling and a legacy.

The Minister highlighted key government initiatives, including the review of the Education Act, enhanced support for teacher development and retention, investment in school infrastructure and resources, and a greater emphasis on technology-driven teaching.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

To support vocational education, the Ministry handed over two industrial sewing machines, an overlocker, and an iron to the school’s Home Economics and Vocational classes.



[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Fiji’s education system through direct engagement and targeted support.

