TC YASA
UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 30, 2020 12:50 pm
Picture shows the destruction caused by TC yasa in Vatoa village in Bua.

The United Nations in the Pacific is concerned about a possible spike in domestic violence cases.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says recent data indicates, there is an increase in domestic violence post natural disasters.

“I think this is an issue that we need to address. We have teams on the ground already and a number of NGOs are there looking at the psycho-social support needs, counselling and other ways in which we can help these people been traumatized.”

The UNDP has deployed a team specifically look at protecting women and children.

The team consists of employees from UN Women and UN Population Fund alongside the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Samarasinha adds they are working with NGOs and the government to put in place processes where violence is prevented and victims have the ability to access services.

