Good Samaritans supply stationery for three schools

Three schools in Bua will be supplied stationery packs so that parents of students don’t have to buy basic school items.

The Labasa Muslim Sports and Social Club based in Suva will be assisting the Korokadi Primary School, Waibunabuna Primary School and Coboi Sanatan Dharam Kalikam Memorial School with more than 400 kits.

Club Secretary Mohammed Sareem says this will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden on parents in TC Yasa affected areas.

“We know the situation is bad and this is what we can do and if we can send a child to school by assisting him than I think we are doing really good for the child”

Sareem says locals and Fijians overseas pitched in to help.

“Our packs will have standard exercise books, pen, pencil, rubber, ruler and we’ll include a school bag in it so the primary school pack is around $30 and the secondary school pack is around $40”

Teams from Suva including families, friends and even teachers are helping distribute the stationery kits.