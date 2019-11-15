Home

TC YASA
China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 30, 2020 4:25 pm
[Soure: Chinese Embassy]

$420, 000 has been donated by China to support Fiji in response to the devastation caused by severe tropical cyclone Yasa.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo while handing over the cheque expressed sympathy over the devastation suffered by the Fijian people.

He said that he was impressed and moved by the strong spirit and will of mutual help of the Fijian people.

The Chinese envoy says China stands ready to offer further assistance as required.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while receiving the donation expressed gratitude for the assistance and support from the Chinese government.

