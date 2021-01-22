Water levels rise in Rewa River

Water levels are rising again in the Rewa River due to heavy rain.

Nausori Town Council Chief Executive Anurashika Bari says authorities are keeping an eye on the water levels.

“We have received reports that the water level is rising and we are currently assessing the situation but at this point in time we have not made any decision to close the town, We are working with police and the Commissioner’s Office and if need be, there will be a joint announcement.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Rewa River broke its bank yesterday resulting in flooding in communities and villages along the river.