Hundreds sheltering at Labasa Sangam College

Hundreds of Fijians are currently sheltering at the Labasa Sangam College as their homes were inundated with flooded waters.

This is after the heavy downpour brought about by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Resident of Namara in Labasa Jag Prasad says people had started moving to the evacuation centres by 9am yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says they had to use three fiberglass boats to transport Fijians to the centres.

He adds people from Namara, Tuatua, Siberia and Vunivau are currently sheltering at the school.