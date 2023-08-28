Take fire safety seriously: ACP Raikaci

Acting Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci is calling on all property owners, whether it be a business entity or personal property, to take fire safety seriously.

This comment comes following a fire that ravaged several businesses in Labasa Town yesterday.

He labels the incident an unfortunate and has also acknowledged firefighters, military personnel, and police officers for their quick actions and assistance in controlling the movement of people so as to avoid loss of life.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says businesses and livelihoods have been affected.

ACP Raikaci is calling on property owners to be cautious about fire hazards and adopt necessary preventative measures at all times to prevent and protect against destruction and devastation.

Acting Commissioner Raikaci says an even more important reason to take fire safety seriously is to save lives.

He says with the recent case of a fatal fire in Nausori claiming the life of a 59-year-old man, compliance with fire safety measures is important for the sake of preventing the loss of lives.

The Acting Commissioner hopes everyone will adopt a change in mindset and understand that fire safety is important and necessary.