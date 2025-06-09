Tailoring hope behind prison walls

Tarun Kumar [Photo: Supplied]

A convicted inmate is using his story to urge Fiji’s youth not to take the wrong path in life.

Tarun Kumar, who now supervises the Tailor Unit at the Medium Corrections Centre, says ignoring parental guidance cost him everything.

Kumar, who is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years for an offense committed in 2016, says he came from a split family and made one wrong decision that changed his life.

He says there was a time he nearly gave up and tried to take his own life because he had no purpose to live by.

However, Kumar says his life started to change after he was given an opportunity through the Tailory Rehabilitation Program.

“When I came in, I knew nothing about what I’m doing now. I’m currently in the tailoring department. We sew clothes, and I’ve learned many skills while being here.”

He says the program helped him release stress and find meaning through skill-building and purpose.

Kumar is now determined to share his story as a warning to young people, urging them to take responsibility and listen to their guardians, whose guidance shapes their future.

He reminds youths that one wrong decision can alter the course of their lives and that Fiji’s future depends on the choices they make today.

The Fiji Corrections Service will host the 2025 Yellow Ribbon Walk in Nausori on the 19th of this month.

The walk aims to promote second chances and support reintegration of former offenders into society.

