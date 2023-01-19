Tailevu focused on economic empowerment: Tudravu

The Tailevu Provincial Council is focused on economic empowerment within the province.

This was revealed by Council chair Rusiate Tudravu following a meeting with Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, in Nausori today.

He says this is so as the Council has outlined a series of key development areas within its strategic plan.

“In order for us to do what is required from the province, or the government, or things that are needed for the people of Tailevu, you need to have their pockets full with money, and that is something we are trying our best to do, to open up areas in which we can have business partnerships with other successful businesses so that we generate that revenue for the people who are there in the village.”

Tudravu says the Council is optimistic about the development plans and is eager to work with relevant government ministries and agencies to meet its targets.