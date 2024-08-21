TAF appoints Chand as new CEO

[Source: Supplied]

Prit Chand has been appointed the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji’s new chief executive effective August 5th.

Chand’s appointment marks a significant milestone for TAF.

With almost 21 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Chand has held leadership roles, driving innovation and strategic growth in the local market.

His extensive expertise in network planning, projects and strategy will be instrumental in advancing TAF’s mission to enhance connectivity and digital inclusion across Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has acknowledged the efforts of the new TAF Board in successfully appointing the incoming CEO.

Prior to joining TAF, Mr. Chand held the position of Manager Planning, Projects & Strategy at Telecom Fiji Pte Ltd.

In his new role, Chand will oversee all aspects of TAF’s operations, including regulatory oversight, regulatory policy review and development, and stakeholder engagement.

He will also spearhead initiatives aimed at expanding universal service access, improving service quality, and promoting innovation within the telecommunications sector.