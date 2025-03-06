Tackling poverty through data-driven approach

The government says they are addressing poverty by confronting the root causes of the issue, including limited access to quality education, inadequate healthcare, and lack of job opportunities, particularly in rural and remote areas.

According to the Asian Development Bank’s 2019-2020 report, 258,053 Fijians were living below the poverty line at that time, while an additional 200,000 citizens were grappling with severe financial difficulties.

Speaking in parliament today, Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, stressed that they are actively working on solutions based on comprehensive data.

He adds that the data-driven approach focuses on long-term strategies aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities across the nation.

“We are putting the tools in place to ensure that every Fijian has the opportunity to try. We continue to prioritize policies that uplift marginalized support and the vulnerable within our communities.”

Tubuna states that the 2019-2020 Household Income Survey provides detailed insights into poverty levels across various regions and communities in Fiji.

He adds that this survey has been instrumental in shaping government policies, offering a deep understanding of poverty’s impact, and guiding initiatives to reduce poverty effectively.

