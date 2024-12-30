Tabuya's next move sparks leadership debate

Pacific Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist Ana Laqeretabua [left] and Lynda Tabuya

The decision on whether Lynda Tabuya should resign from Parliament rests solely with her, according to Pacific Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist Ana Laqeretabua.

She said this was a matter Tabuya must resolve in consultation with her political party, the Prime Minister and other leaders.

Laqeretabua reiterated that holding public office comes with heightened scrutiny, as leaders are tasked with governing the country and meeting the expectations of the people they serve.

This situation, she said points out the need for strong and accountable leadership.

“I think I don’t have any kind of right to say anything about that except to recognize the fact that when you take on a public position that’s, it comes with the territory, there’s a higher level of scrutiny. There’s, because you’re governing the affairs of the nation you know and and the people deserve to be led well. I think that’s so key you know people look up to leaders and we deserved, we deserve leaders that lead as well.”

Public figures, Laqeretabua explained, are held to higher standards because they set the tone for governance and public trust.

Leaders must navigate crises with integrity, recognizing their responsibility to lead effectively even during challenging times.

The controversy surrounding Tabuya stems from the circulation of an explicit private video, which she has condemned as a serious invasion of privacy.

While acknowledging the video’s existence, Tabuya has not confirmed whether she appears in it.

She described its dissemination as unacceptable and highlighted the broader challenges faced by women, including harassment and cyber exploitation.

Following the incident, Tabuya was dismissed from her role as Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, though she remains a Member of Parliament.

Laqeretabua pointed out that crises have a way of revealing a leader’s true character.

Such moments, she said, either showcase a leader’s resilience or expose their vulnerabilities, and the public is paying close attention.

She noted that this scrutiny is healthy, as it sparks debates about the type of leadership Fiji needs moving forward.

Public reactions to the incident have varied across platforms.

Some show strong support for Tabuya, while others express mixed opinions about how the issue has been handled by the Prime Minister and the government.

Laqeretabua attributed these differing views to people’s varying experiences, awareness and understanding of leadership.

For her, the ongoing debate reflects a growing shift in public consciousness.

Fijians are becoming increasingly discerning about the qualities they expect in their leaders.

As the country prepares for a new year, this dialogue outlines the public’s demand for accountability and transparency from those in power.

This afternoon, Tabuya is expected to appear before the People’s Alliance Party Legal and Disciplinary Committee.

The outcome of this internal process may shape her political future.

As public discourse continues, the focus remains on what actions leaders will take to uphold the trust and confidence of the people they serve.

For Laqeretabua, this political situation serves as a reminder that leadership comes with responsibility and the people deserve leaders who rise to the occasion with integrity and purpose.

Laqeretabua is also a certified coach, speaker, facilitator and trainer with the Maxwell Leadership Team.