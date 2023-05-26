Tabuya supports the repeal of the Extramarital Affairs Policy

Police Officers.

The Minister of Women Lynda Tabuya, supports the repeal of the Fiji Police Force’s Extramarital Affairs Policy.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Chew Fong, approved this repeal on May 12th, following a judicial review earlier this year that saw Justice Anare Tuilevuka of Lautoka’s High Court direct the Commissioner of Police and Attorney-General to reinstate two officers that challenged this policy under the Police Act 1965.

Tabuya says this law is discriminatory because not only police officers have extramarital affairs.

“To just target the Police Force in my opinion is unfair and so the repealing of the Act is appropriate because the issues that are faced by everyone and families that are affected is across the board and it’s not just faced by families of officers in the Fiji Police force so in my opinion it was the right thing to do.”

Tabuya says the law should not segregate the police when extramarital affairs also occur within the civil service as well as the community at large.