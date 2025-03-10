Tabuya ready for ministerial portfolio

[File Photo]

Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya is ready to take a ministerial portfolio if offered.

The MP made the comment today when asked if discussions are happening with regards to reinstating her with a portfolio.

Although she did not make a direct comment, Tabuya says there is nothing official at the moment, but she states that she is ready if given the opportunity.

Last week, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that Tabuya would be the ideal person for the Ministry of Information.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica hinted that Tabuya could be in line for the role.

“The Prime Minister will make some announcement in due course with regards to what will happen with information, so we will leave it at that for now.”

Tabuya was removed as Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection after an explicit video of her was leaked to the public.

The former Minister has since been investigated by her own party, which has decided to retain her in parliament.

She has also offered public apologies and presented a traditional apology to the Prime Minister last week.

