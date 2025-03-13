Tabuya, Ravu eye new roles

Former Ministers Lynda Tabuya and Kalaveti Ravu.

Former Ministers Kalaveti Ravu and Lynda Tabuya are set to be reinstated as Cabinet or Deputy Ministers by the end of the week.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this outside Parliament today.

“It will probably be by the end of the week that they are reconsidered for readmission, either into the cabinet or as deputy ministers.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya had been dismissed from her role as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection last year following public controversy surrounding a private video allegedly involving her.

Last week, PM Rabuka mentioned that Tabuya would be an ideal candidate as Minister for the Ministry of Information.

Meanwhile, Ravu faced charges of abuse of office but was acquitted of any wrongdoing.

He was Minister for Fisheries before he was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

According to the Prime Minister, both are expected to assume their new roles as early as tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.