Tabuya denies leadership aspiration

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya strongly refuted speculations about her prospective leadership bid for the People’s Alliance Party.

Speaking to FBC News, Tabuya emphasized her support for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while distancing herself from any ambitions to lead the party.

“He is the Prime Minister. He is my leader. Whatever is in the future is to be left in the future in terms of a leadership succession, but right now I fully support him, and he remains my leader. And he is the only person right now who can run the country, and I’m 100% behind him.”

Tabuya went on to address claims that the Social Democratic Liberal Party had approached her about leading the party in the general election.

She refuted the allegations, indicating that she neither welcomes nor entertains the thought of joining SODELPA nor any notions of an impending political change.

Tabuya affirms her support and commitment to the People’s Alliance.