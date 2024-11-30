Tabuya calls for school bag inspections

Minister for Children Lynda Tabuya says she agrees with the idea of carrying out bag checks in schools for illicit substances.

The Minister commented in response to the increasing involvement of children in drugs and concerns that they are being used as mules.

This year alone, more than 3500 students in Fiji have been involved in illicit drug cases.

Tabuya claimed that many children are being forced to transport illicit substances, and when they refuse, they often face abuse from their families or those coercing them into these illegal activities.

She strongly agrees with the idea of implementing bag checks in schools.

“Yes, I think we are getting to that point now. I mean, they already check bags for mobile phones, so we can extend that to checking for drugs and illicit substances as well because yes, children are being used as drug peddlers. They’re being used to transport drugs, and when they do not do it, they are also facing abuse from their parents and family members or whoever is using them to transport drugs, so they’re facing abuse as well. So I think bag checks in school need to be done.”

She argued that schools should routinely check bags for drugs and other illicit substances, just as they routinely check mobile phones for security reasons.

She believes that this will be a crucial step in shielding children from further abuse and preventing their use as drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for Education, under the provisions of the Education Act of 1966, can authorize spot checks of students’ school bags.

However, PS for Justice, Selina Kuruleca, says they are currently seeking legal advice from the Solicitor General’s office on what would be considered intrusive and non-intrusive when conducting these spot checks.