Suva retailers association urges businesses against price gouging

Following warnings made to traders in the country regarding back-to-school shopping, the Suva Retailers Association is urging local businesses to avoid price gouging.

Speaking to FBC News, association President Jitesh Patel said most businesses in the city are already mindful of pricing, with many offering products below official price controls marked by the Fiji Competition & Consumer Commission.

“We have seen that businesses in the city are very mindful of the pricing and the competition is very high, so I don’t think anybody would be price gauging because customers are smart, looking around town and they’re checking prices before they buy.”

Patel says businesses that choose not comply will obviously lose out in the end.

“Well I would clearly tell the businesses it’s wrong to do that because you would be the loser in the end because as I’ve said the market is very competitive people are looking around town looking for the best prices and are buying from where they think they are getting the best price.”

He also advised shoppers to avoid leaving purchases until the last minute, noting that many stores are open late but will become increasingly busy as back-to-school day approaches.

