Suva City comes to life with Girmit float procession

It was an atmosphere filled with emotions as thousands of people participated in the Girmit Day march in Suva today.

A large procession of colourful and creative floats marched through the capital city, led by the Fiji Police Band.

Many stood with their Fiji and India flags to show their appreciation for the efforts of the Girmitiyas.

An academic from the Netherlands, Shri Raj Mohan says the hard work of the Girmityas has developed nations wherever they went.



The procession started from the Flea Market and made its way to Albert Park for the opening ceremony, where chief guest and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will deliver a speech.

Guest of Honour and Indian Minister of State of External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will also address the large crowd which has gathered at Albert Park.