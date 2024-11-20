Sustainable tourism framework to boost local economy

Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework is helping the Ministry of Tourism collaborate with developers to ensure that essential factors are taken into account when planning and implementing tourism development across various regions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says Cabinet has approved the framework, which aims to promote sustainable tourism growth.

Gavoka further emphasizes that it will encourage responsible development and maximize benefits for local communities and the economy.

He says that before engaging in tourism development in any area, studies will need to be conducted to ensure that the required facilities are in place to meet the demand.

“That whenever we talk to a developer, we come to terms with them on how to develop water, electricity, and the roads in that vicinity. So it’s a partnership.”

Gavoka adds that tourism development is primarily focused on rural areas, with the aim of boosting the local economy.

Pacific Tourism Organization Chair Adela Aru says they are working with partners to ensure that sustainable tourism initiatives are considered when planning for development.

She adds that this approach aims to avoid strain on local resources and ensure that development is well-planned, efficient, and beneficial to both tourists and the local community.