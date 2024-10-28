From Left: PRF Project Manager, John Wilson, PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo, Sanjeev Chand

The Pacific Recycling Foundation and The Fertile Factory & Company Limited are now working in collaboration on a potential groundbreaking initiative aiming at advocating sustainability in recycling and agriculture.

The proposed initiative seeks to tackle plastic waste management and enhance organic farming practices.

The introduction of BulaBioBrew Soil, a natural and organic liquid fertilizer designed to enrich soil biology and improve plant health packaged in PET bottles, solidifies this initiative.

PRF, through its recycling programs, is exploring ways to capture these PET bottles once the fertilizer is used.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo stresses that the discussions involve the possibility of implementing a deposit system that will encourage the collection, reuse, and recycling of bottles, preventing them from polluting the environment or ending up in dumpsites and landfills.

This initiative will contribute to a cleaner environment while supporting sustainable agricultural practices.