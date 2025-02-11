Suspended Fisheries PS Rokosuka's case before tribunal

Suspended Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka [File Photo]

The case of the suspended Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka, is currently before the Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal.

Public Service Commission Chair, Luke Rokovada admits that the proceedings have taken longer than expected but stresses that such cases follow due process.

“That particular case is before Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal, it’s a body established under the constitution. So it’s been referred to them, they are looking at the cases now. It has taken a while but that’s how the process work.”

Rokosuka was suspended in February last year.

According to Rokovada, Rokosuka continued to receive her full salary until the case was formally referred to the tribunal.

“She was paid fully paid until it was referred to the Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal and that was done in October. So when it was referred under the rules, the pay was ceased and it has ceased since then and she has not been paid from October until now but she can appeal to the tribunal to have her pay restored or partly restored but I understand the tribunal ruled against her.”

Rokosuka was suspended following an investigation into the allegations of the deal signed with Infinite Power Clean Energy (Fiji) Pte Limited in relation to the wind turbine project.

The $122 million wind turbine project was signed between American-based Company Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE LTD and Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry in November 2023.

The project was put on hold after Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica intervened as certain processes were not followed.

