Two of the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in a supermarket robbery in Laucala Beach earlier this week have been charged.

The first accused is a 51-year old man residing in Valelevu while the second accused is a 43-year old residing in Suva.

Both have been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery each.

The duo will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The third suspect was questioned and released.