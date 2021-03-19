Suspects in custody over alleged robberies

Two people have been arrested for their involvement in separate robberies in Nausori in the last 48-hours.

One of the suspects also assaulted a police officer.

A man was arrested after joint efforts by the public and police at the Nausori Old Market Car Park yesterday afternoon.

The suspect broke into a parked car and grabbed a bag containing a laptop and cash.

The man did not realize that a woman was inside the car and she alerted bystanders and a police officer.

While escorting the suspect to the Nausori Police Station, a woman tried to interfere with the arresting officer and the suspect then tried to escape by assaulting the policeman who sustained injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested by officers on beat patrol after he broke into a major retail outlet on Monday night.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan has commended the efforts of the community in the apprehension of the suspect.