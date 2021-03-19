News
Suspects in custody over alleged robberies
March 24, 2021 12:04 pm
Two people have been arrested for their involvement in separate robberies in Nausori in the last 48-hours.
One of the suspects also assaulted a police officer.
A man was arrested after joint efforts by the public and police at the Nausori Old Market Car Park yesterday afternoon.
The suspect broke into a parked car and grabbed a bag containing a laptop and cash.
The man did not realize that a woman was inside the car and she alerted bystanders and a police officer.
While escorting the suspect to the Nausori Police Station, a woman tried to interfere with the arresting officer and the suspect then tried to escape by assaulting the policeman who sustained injuries.
A man in his 20s was arrested by officers on beat patrol after he broke into a major retail outlet on Monday night.
Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan has commended the efforts of the community in the apprehension of the suspect.