Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Suspects in custody over alleged robberies

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 24, 2021 12:04 pm

Two people have been arrested for their involvement in separate robberies in Nausori in the last 48-hours.

One of the suspects also assaulted a police officer.

A man was arrested after joint efforts by the public and police at the Nausori Old Market Car Park yesterday afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect broke into a parked car and grabbed a bag containing a laptop and cash.

The man did not realize that a woman was inside the car and she alerted bystanders and a police officer.

While escorting the suspect to the Nausori Police Station, a woman tried to interfere with the arresting officer and the suspect then tried to escape by assaulting the policeman who sustained injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested by officers on beat patrol after he broke into a major retail outlet on Monday night.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan has commended the efforts of the community in the apprehension of the suspect.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.