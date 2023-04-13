Suspected charges against high profile individuals

Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution confirms there is a docket against Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

The ODPP released a statement this morning with an update on the progress of police complaints involving high-profile individuals.

They include Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, former CID Director Mesake Waqa, former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed-Khaiyum, former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, and Vunisuwai.

It says that the suspected charges against Vunisuwai are urging political violence and communal antagonism.

The ODPP says Vunisuwai’s docket is being allocated to a legal officer for advice, and no further decision has been made yet.

Meanwhile, a file against Sayed-Khaiyum and Mesake Waqa has been sent back to police for further investigation, while Bainimarama and Qiliho were charged with abuse of office earlier last month.

A suspected charge of sedition also hangs for Bainimarama, as the ODPP had allocated the files to a legal officer for advice, which has been completed, but it has been returned to the officer for further analysis.

There is a suspected charge of bribery against Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem.

Sayed-Khaiyum also has a suspected charge of inciting communal antagonism.

The ODPP confirms having a docket against Qiliho for a suspected charge of malicious acts.

There is also a file against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister Sakiasi Ditoka.

The suspected charges against them are urging political violence and urging communal antagonism.

The ODPP says that their files have been allocated to a legal officer and no decision has been made yet.

The ODPP says a charge is only ever filed if there is a reasonable prospect for conviction, and it is in the public interest.