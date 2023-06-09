Suspect arrested following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

A 25-year-old farmer was arrested following a drug raid in Naduna in Labasa earlier this week.

Police say a team from the Labasa Police Station were deployed to the area.

According to Police, when they arrived at the scene, the suspect ran towards a nearby farm area, where he was apprehended, and found in his possession were dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

Police have thanked members of the public for sharing information on those involved in the illegal drug trade.