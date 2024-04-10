Suspect arrested following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

A man has been arrested following the discovery of clear crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in Nadi yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations Livai Driu says the raid was conducted in Wailoaloa yesterday afternoon, through joint efforts by the Western Division Narcotics and K9 Unit.

He says they had received information following which the team executed the search at the business premises.

He says they were informed that a few employees were residing on the premises.

ACP Driu says K9 capabilities were deployed which led to the discovery of two plastics containing white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.



[Source: Fiji Police]

The suspect remains in custody at the Namaka Police Station.

ACP Driu says unlawful possession of illicit drugs continue to top the list of offences registered on a monthly basis.

He stresses the momentum of policing efforts in curbing the illicit drug trade will continue to increase, as the sharing of information and support grows.